WWE Announces Undertaker's Next 1 deadMAN SHOW

During SummerSlam week in Nashville, WWE held its latest round of tryouts in hopes of signing a new megastar. The tryouts took place at the Wildhorse Saloon where names like Paul Heyman, Triple H, and Big E watched the performances of those giving it their all intently. Unlike previous WWE tryouts, fans were permitted to sit in the balcony to watch the hopeful talent try to impress the WWE representatives in attendance. However, once the tryouts were over, and the hopefuls were sent back to their hotels, the Wildhorse Saloon was transformed for another special event for select WWE fans: The Undertaker's first ever "1 deadMAN SHOW."

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman was in attendance for the big event and was allowed to take detailed notes regarding the subject matter. Some of the topics The Undertaker discussed included breaking kayfabe for the first time in decades and his legendary "fear" of cucumbers. The show also, of course, featured intimate stories about some of his friends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Godfather, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and "Tex," aka Mideon.