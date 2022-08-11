WWE Announces Undertaker's Next 1 deadMAN SHOW
During SummerSlam week in Nashville, WWE held its latest round of tryouts in hopes of signing a new megastar. The tryouts took place at the Wildhorse Saloon where names like Paul Heyman, Triple H, and Big E watched the performances of those giving it their all intently. Unlike previous WWE tryouts, fans were permitted to sit in the balcony to watch the hopeful talent try to impress the WWE representatives in attendance. However, once the tryouts were over, and the hopefuls were sent back to their hotels, the Wildhorse Saloon was transformed for another special event for select WWE fans: The Undertaker's first ever "1 deadMAN SHOW."
Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman was in attendance for the big event and was allowed to take detailed notes regarding the subject matter. Some of the topics The Undertaker discussed included breaking kayfabe for the first time in decades and his legendary "fear" of cucumbers. The show also, of course, featured intimate stories about some of his friends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Godfather, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and "Tex," aka Mideon.
Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW Returns
Now, WWE has announced The Undertaker's second ever 1 deadMAN SHOW for later this year at the New Theatre, in Cardiff, Wales. The show will take place on Friday, September 2nd, just one day before WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3rd.
In the announcement, WWE stated that tickets for the event will become available this Friday, August 12, at 10 AM BST. WWE also said that The Undertaker will share never before heard stories from his WWE career, and once again do a Q & A session with the crowd in attendance. This edition of 1 deadMAN SHOW adds to an already packed weekend. As previously mentioned, WWE will hold Clash at the Castle one day afterward and then WWE will have "SmackDown" the same day as 1 deadMan Show. On top of all that WWE content, on Sunday, September 4th, over on the AEW side of things, fans will be treated to the fourth ever All Out PPV.