Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors That Former WWE Talent Are Looking To Return To The Company
With Triple H in charge of creative now, times appear to be changing in WWE. When Triple H was in charge of creative in "NXT," the 14-time World Champion was greatly praised for putting on fabulous matches and captivating storylines. This change in power came just last month, as Vince McMahon officially retired from WWE via Twitter after about 40 years of being in charge of the multi-billion dollar company. McMahon's exit followed allegations against the former CEO stating he paid hush money to women in exchange for their silence about sexual affairs (via Wall Street Journal).
Triple H has also taken over as the Head of Talent Relations following the removal of John Laurinaitis, who was also involved in the scandal regarding Vince. Since taking over as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, Triple H has brought back talent that had been released under the previous regime, provided they hadn't signed a long-term contract anywhere else.
Those talents include Dakota Kai, who was brought back at SummerSlam and is a part of Bayley's faction with Iyo Sky; Scarlett and Karrion Kross, who attacked Drew McIntyre at the end of the August 5th edition of "Smackdown;" and Dexter Lumis, who was "arrested" at the end of the August 8th episode of "Raw." Many, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, have strong thoughts and opinions on talents wanting to work under "The Game."
Bischoff understands why former WWE stars want to return under Triple H
"I think it's a fair statement to suggest that with Paul Levesque [Triple H] now handling creative, and a new culture as [John Alba] put it, it's a breath of fresh air," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said on "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff." "There are a lot of talent outside of WWE that have worked with Paul before and know his style and would be real excited, you know, to work in a company where Paul Levesque is calling those creative shots, at least leading that charge."
Earlier in the interview, Bischoff discussed the type of creative strategy he has seen Triple H use since taking over creative. "I've been reading and staying on top of the news," said Bischoff. "I think Paul Levesque has hit the ground running which is really impressive because, you know, there is two ways of doing things ... You can kind of ease your way into it and slowly integrate the ideas that you have for change or you can go, 'Bam. New day, new slate. Let's play,' and apparently, that's what Triple H is doing."
