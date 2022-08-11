Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors That Former WWE Talent Are Looking To Return To The Company

With Triple H in charge of creative now, times appear to be changing in WWE. When Triple H was in charge of creative in "NXT," the 14-time World Champion was greatly praised for putting on fabulous matches and captivating storylines. This change in power came just last month, as Vince McMahon officially retired from WWE via Twitter after about 40 years of being in charge of the multi-billion dollar company. McMahon's exit followed allegations against the former CEO stating he paid hush money to women in exchange for their silence about sexual affairs (via Wall Street Journal).

Triple H has also taken over as the Head of Talent Relations following the removal of John Laurinaitis, who was also involved in the scandal regarding Vince. Since taking over as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, Triple H has brought back talent that had been released under the previous regime, provided they hadn't signed a long-term contract anywhere else.

Those talents include Dakota Kai, who was brought back at SummerSlam and is a part of Bayley's faction with Iyo Sky; Scarlett and Karrion Kross, who attacked Drew McIntyre at the end of the August 5th edition of "Smackdown;" and Dexter Lumis, who was "arrested" at the end of the August 8th episode of "Raw." Many, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, have strong thoughts and opinions on talents wanting to work under "The Game."