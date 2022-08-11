Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (08/11) - Contract Signing, X-Division Title Match, Killer Kelly To Make In-Ring Debut
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage for "Impact" Wrestling on August 11, 2022!
Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley will officially sign the contract for their World Championship at "Emergence" this Saturday. Shelley earned his shot at the title after defeating Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin in a #1 Contender's Match on the July 21 edition of the show.
Violent By Design's Deaner will be facing KUSHIDA in singles action. VBD has had issues over the past several weeks with Alexander, the Motor City Machine Guns and KUSHIDA over the last several weeks, following leader Eric Young's loss to Alexander at Slammiversary. Deaner and Joe Doering then began targeting the MCMG after their #1 Contender's match in order to exact revenge and prove themselves to Young. KUSHIDA would get involved after saving the MCMG from an attack during the July 21 edition of the show.
Killer Kelly will officially be making her in-ring debut. Kelly made her return to the company a couple of weeks ago, beating down Tiffany Nieves and Jada Stone after their match. Speaking of the Knockouts Division, Madison Rayne will be taking on Mia Yim. This will be Rayne's final match in the company, as she is now officially part of AEW as a coach and a performer. Meanwhile, Yim will be taking on Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title at Emergence after defeating Deonna Purrazzo to become the #1 Contender on the July 7 edition of the show.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey will also be defending his X-Division Title against Rocky Romero. Speedball won the title at Slammiversary during an X-Division Match, dethroning five other competitors. Kenny King will also be facing one half of the Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson in singles action following the issues between Honor No More and Bullet Club over the last few weeks.
We are on the air! The show begins with a video, recapping the Derby City Street Fight between Doc Gallows and PCO last week. Honor No More comes to the ring as Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home, followed by Karl Anderson.
Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King
The bell rings and the two lock up. King sends Anderson to the mat with an arm drag before hitting another one. Anderson sends King to the mat with a shoulder tackle, then rolls up King but King kicks out. King delivers a kick to Anderson's midsection, but Anderson fires back with an uppercut. Anderson delivers a back elbow before delivering a stomp to King's midsection. King is sent onto the apron and manages to send Anderson's leg bouncing off the middle rope. He follows it up with a chop block and a Dragon Screw before going for a pin. Anderson kicks out before delivering a forearm to King. King delivers a leg sweep, followed by a kick to Anderson's head before he goes for a pin. Anderson kicks out. The two men exchange forearms and elbows before King gets the upper hand and kicks his knee. Anderson delivers a brutal Dragon Screw to King before King comes back with a couple right hands. Anderson delivers an uppercut, followed by two back elbows and a clothesline. He then hits a Power Slam, followed by a Senton. Anderson hits an elbow, followed by a single leg drop kick and goes for a pin but King kicks out. King manages to deliver a Scorpion Kick to Anderson, followed by a reverse knee bar submission. Anderson grabs the bottom rope to break it up. King gets Anderson up on his shoulders and looks for the Royal Flush, but Anderson reverses it into the Gun Stun for the win.
Winner: Karl Anderson
After the match, King attacks Anderson with a chair. He hits him in the back, then chokes him with the chair. He puts his leg into the chair, but Heath comes out of nowhere and hits the Wake Up Call to make the save.
Commentary then runs down the card for Emergence before we head to a video of Alex Shelley's journey to the World Championship.
Back from the break, Deaner and Doering of VBD come to the ring. KUSHIDA follows, along with Chris Sabin.
Deaner vs. KUSHIDA
The bell rings and the two lock up. KUSHIDA delivers a few arm drags to Deaner before Deaner fires back with some kicks. KUSHIDA delivers a kick to Deaner and sends him out of the ring. KUSHIDA looks to chase after Deaner, but Doering stands in his way, allowing Deaner to run around the ring and attack KUSHIDA from behind.
Back from the break, Deaner has the upper hand. He sends KUSHIDA into the middle turnbuckle face first, followed by a neck breaker. He goes for a pin, but KUSHIDA kicks out. Deaner delivers a chop to KUSHIDA, but KUSHIDA comes back with several chops of his own. KUSHIDA delivers several kicks to Deaner, followed by a cross body and a kick to his face. KUSHIDA delivers an arm drag, followed by a drop kick and goes for a pin but Deaner kicks out. KUSHIDA looks for a back elbow, but Deaner counters and hits him with a forearm to his back followed by a clothesline.
Deaner climbs to the top, but KUSHIDA meets him there with a kick to his face. Doering looks to interfere, but Sabin takes him down with a cannonball. Deaner looks for a diving headbutt, but KUSHIDA moves out of the way. He hits a Northern Lights Suplex for the win.
Winner: KUSHIDA
We then head to the Impact Plus Moment of the Week segment.
We head backstage to Brian Myers telling some indie wrestlers stories. Bhupinder Gujjar walks in and formally challenges him to a match. He says that he isn't a fighting champion and Myers tells him he will see him at Emergence.
Back from the break, we head to a video of Eric Young. He tells Deaner and Doering they have failed to rid the business of the sickness. He says he has no choice but to step in and take what's his. He says that this world does not belong to them or us, but to him
Back at ringside, Tiffany Nieves comes to the ring, followed by Killer Kelly in her debut match.
Killer Kelly vs. Tiffany Nieves
The bell rings and Nieves slaps Kelly. Kelly just smiles and goes to work. She hits Nieves with a couple forearms, followed by a big kick. She hits her with several forearms in the corner, followed by a drop kick. Kelly slithers around the ring before hitting Nieves with a kick to her left arm. She locks in the Killer Clutch for the win.
Winner: Killer Kelly
Back from the break, we get a video hyping up the five on five match between Honor No More and Bullet Club at Emergence. We head backstage to Honor No More. Eddie Edwards says everything is on the line tomorrow night. He says they have gone places where they aren't respected or wanted, but they will stick together. He says it's about them all together before he addresses PCO. He says he proved himself last week and says he has no doubt that they will win so they can continue to spread their message.
Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne
Madison Rayne comes to the ring, followed by Mia Yim.
The bell rings and the two lock up. Yim sends Rayne into the corner as the crowd cheers her on. They exchange submissions before Yim gains the upper hand and hits a few arm drags. Yim delivers a drop kick to Rayne as Rayne rolls out of the ring to collect herself. Yim chases her around the ring, but Rayne is able to send her head into the ring post. She goes for a pin, but Yim kicks out. Rayne chokes Yim on the middle rope before delivering a forearm to her in the corner. She delivers an elbow, then goes for a pin but Yim kicks out. Rayne delivers a few knees to Yim before Yim is able to deliver a kick to her face. Yim looks for a drop kick, but Rayne moves out of the way and hits a Northern Lights suplex. She goes for a pin, but Yim kicks out. Rayne tosses Yim across the ring and beats her down with forearms. She slams Yim's head face first into the canvas, then rolls over into a pin but Yim kicks out. Rayne looks for a hurricanrana off the middle rope, but Yim counters it into a power bomb.
Yim delivers a clothesline, followed by a kick and a drop kick. She hits another one to send Rayne into the corner, followed by a cannonball. She goes for a pin, but Rayne manages to grab the bottom rope to break the pin. Rayne delivers a back body drop, followed by a Crucifix Bomb. She goes for a pin but Yim kicks out. Yim hits a Pele Kick, followed by the Eat Defeat for the win.
Winner: Mia Yim
We then head to VXT chatting backstage. Deonna Purrazzo says the whole thing with Jessicka and Decay is bizarre. Chelsea Green says that when they win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Emergence, they will party like there's no tomorrow.
Back from the break, we head backstage. Jordynne Grace approaches Yim and asks if she's ready for tomorrow night, considering they've lost their last two matches. Yim says she is and it takes two to lose a tag match. She says that she shouldn't be talking as one half of the shortest ever Knockouts Tag Team Championships.
Back at ringside, Rocky Romero heads down, followed by "Speedball" Mike Bailey.
Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X-Division Championship
The bell rings and the two men shake hands. They lock up before they begin going back and forth with one another. Speedball sends Romero to the mat before Romero fires back with a couple arm drags. The two hit a couple double drop kicks before Romero manages to hit one on Speedball. The two men begin to exchange kicks before Speedball manages to hit a drop kick. Romero sends Speedball out of the ring before the two men enter the ring again. Romero looks for a hurricanrana, but Speedball moves out of the way.
Back from the break, the two men deliver a chop to one another. Speedball hits Romero with several forearms, then goes for a kick but Romero moves out of the way and Speedball hits the ring post. Romero hits a hurricanrana and slams Romero's arm into the mat off the top rope. Romero hits a shoulder tackle, followed by a running clothesline. Speedball fires back with a drop kick, followed by three more kicks. Speedball hits a Tornado, then goes for a pin but Romero kicks out. Romero hits Speedball's leg with an elbow, then locks in an arm bar on Speedball's left arm. Speedball escapes and Romero hits him with several chops. Romero pulls out a DDT, then goes for a pin but Speedball kicks out. Speedball hits Romero with several quick kicks and Romero fires back with a clothesline. Speedball pulls out a super kick as we head to a commercial break.
Back from the break, Speedball hits Romero with a kick. Romero fires back with one of his own before clotheslining Speedball out of the ring. Romero sends Speedball to the outside and delivers a suicide dive. Speedball then delivers a moonsault to the outside off the ropes Romero delivers a kick to Speedball, who's tied in the ropes. He goes for a pin but Speedball kicks out. Speedball hits a kick to Romero, followed by the double knees to his ribs. He delivers a kick to Romero's head, then goes for a pin but Romero kicks out. Romero delivers a Tornado DDT, followed by a neck breaker into an arm submission. Speedball turns it into a pin, but Romero kicks out. Speedball delivers a double kick to Romero, but Romero moves out of the way and delivers an uppercut. Speedball delivers a spinning kick to Romero, followed by the Ultimo Weapon for the win.
Winner: "Speedball" Mike Bailey
After the match, Romero raises Speedball's hand.
Commentary run down the card for Emergence once again.
Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley Sign The Contract For Their World Title Match
Back from the break, Scott D'Amore is in the ring. He introduces Alex Shelley followed by Josh Alexander.