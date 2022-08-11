Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (08/11) - Contract Signing, X-Division Title Match, Killer Kelly To Make In-Ring Debut

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage for "Impact" Wrestling on August 11, 2022!

Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley will officially sign the contract for their World Championship at "Emergence" this Saturday. Shelley earned his shot at the title after defeating Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin in a #1 Contender's Match on the July 21 edition of the show.

Violent By Design's Deaner will be facing KUSHIDA in singles action. VBD has had issues over the past several weeks with Alexander, the Motor City Machine Guns and KUSHIDA over the last several weeks, following leader Eric Young's loss to Alexander at Slammiversary. Deaner and Joe Doering then began targeting the MCMG after their #1 Contender's match in order to exact revenge and prove themselves to Young. KUSHIDA would get involved after saving the MCMG from an attack during the July 21 edition of the show.

Killer Kelly will officially be making her in-ring debut. Kelly made her return to the company a couple of weeks ago, beating down Tiffany Nieves and Jada Stone after their match. Speaking of the Knockouts Division, Madison Rayne will be taking on Mia Yim. This will be Rayne's final match in the company, as she is now officially part of AEW as a coach and a performer. Meanwhile, Yim will be taking on Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title at Emergence after defeating Deonna Purrazzo to become the #1 Contender on the July 7 edition of the show.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey will also be defending his X-Division Title against Rocky Romero. Speedball won the title at Slammiversary during an X-Division Match, dethroning five other competitors. Kenny King will also be facing one half of the Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson in singles action following the issues between Honor No More and Bullet Club over the last few weeks.

We are on the air! The show begins with a video, recapping the Derby City Street Fight between Doc Gallows and PCO last week. Honor No More comes to the ring as Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home, followed by Karl Anderson.