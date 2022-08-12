Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year.

As such, the fact that Theory has been conspicuous by his absence since SummerSlam on July 30 has fans wondering about his whereabouts. Earlier this month, there was speculation that Theory is off WWE TV to mourn the loss of his uncle, who passed away the night after SummerSlam. With Triple H taking over WWE's creative direction, fans have also floated the possibility of Theory eventually returning alongside his former "NXT" faction The Way, which consisted of Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae.

Despite holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory could definitely use a change of luck from a kayfabe sense. In the lead-up to his loss to United States Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, Theory had suffered televised singles losses to the likes of AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. There have also been several losses to Dolph Ziggler at WWE's live events. In between that, Theory also took multiple losses in tag and six-person matches. Simply put, he had not won a match – televised or not – since he grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 2.