WWE SmackDown Preview (8/12): Intercontinental Championship Match, Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Continues

"WWE SmackDown" rolls into Raleigh, North Carolina — famously known as the City of Oaks — tonight, just three weeks out from the next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which will take place across the pond in Cardiff, Wales.

Many fans will still likely be picking their jaws up from the floor following the shock return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett last week on the blue brand. The former "NXT" Champion attacked Drew McIntyre while Scarlett placed an hourglass on the ring apron in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos. In the aftermath of the surprise appearance, many speculated if Kross would ultimately claim a place in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event match set for the forthcoming premium live event. However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is still penciled in for Clash at the Castle. Nevertheless, further developments will likely be made on tonight's show to get a clearer picture of what WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque has mapped out for the returning star.

While it's unclear what will be happening with Reigns, McIntyre and Kross this evening — if all three are even booked to appear — what else is scheduled to take place on "WWE SmackDown" tonight?