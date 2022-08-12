Backstage News On Tonight's WWE SmackDown And If More Returns Are Expected

A week ago, Karrion Kross, former NXT Champion, made a surprise return to WWE, with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. Kross may not have had his signature entrance, but he did ambush Drew McIntyre before making a clear indication to Roman Reigns that his reign as WWE Undisputed Champion was "on the clock." Kross and Scarlett return after being released back in November — they were following in the footsteps of Dakota Kai, a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion who had also been let go from the company but came back at WWE SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY, who competed in "NXT" as Io Shirai and whose future on the main roster had previously been uncertain.

The following "WWE Raw" kept pedal to the metal with more surprises, such as an unnamed Dexter Lumis attempted to hop the barricade (the former "NXT" star was arrested before any kind of incident could happen). While no other returns took place, there were other chaotic occurrences throughout the program leading fans and talent alike to speculate: What does Triple H have planned next? And will we learn more on tonight's "SmackDown?"