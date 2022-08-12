WWE NXT Star Teases Jump To Main Roster And WrestleMania Match

Santos Escobar is teasing a jump to WWE's main roster and a WrestleMania match.

Escobar signed with WWE in August 2019, but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury soon after arriving at the Performance Center. He was sidelined with the injury for several months before he made his debut at an "NXT" live event. Using the ring name Jorge Bolly, he teamed up with Raul Mendoza (now known as Cruz Del Toro) to defeat Pretty Deadly.

As El Hijo del Fantasma, Escobar competed in a tournament for the vacant WWE "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship and ultimately won the prize after he defeated Drake Maverick in the final. He revealed his new identity as Santos Escobar and formed the faction Legado del Fantasma alongside Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Escobar's title reign came to an end after he was dethroned by KUSHIDA in April 2021.

Elektra Lopez joined the group after helping them win a match against Hit Row in August of that same year. Escobar pursued the current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker but was unsuccessful in his attempts to take the title. LDF then entered into a feud with Tony D'Angelo's "Family". Things came to a head after the two teams had a match in May to determine which family had to join the other. D'Angelo's side was victorious and Escobar ended up hospitalized after a mysterious attack.