Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked

There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.

"It was just the most awful moment of my life," Paige said. "The person that I was with at the time showed me a picture on Twitter. And I was just like, 'Oh my God. Is that real?' I couldn't believe it was real at first, because I was 19 [at the time]. I was completely f***ing mortified. I ran out of the house, and I just kept running. I remember I was inside a f***ing bush, and I'll always remember this, just sitting in this bush because I was like 'If people recognize me, they're going to know.'

"I felt so stupid to have trusted this person at the time. I never done it since, that was a lesson I learned, and I'll never be caught dead doing anything like that again. But I felt so f***ing stupid and I felt so embarrassed, and I was already a cokehead at this time and loved to drink. That really got me to the point where I didn't want to be alive anymore. It was f***ing awful. I was just so f***ing sad, and I remember being like 'If my dad is a disappointed with me, I don't think I could be here anymore. It got to that point."

It was then that Paige decided to call her father, pro wrestler turned promoter Ricky Knight, who offered his unique support.

"I was just crying my eyes out, and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Paige said. "My dad was like, 'What are you sorry for?' And I was just like, 'I don't know. I just don't want to disappoint you.' He was like, 'Are you kidding me? That s**t made Kim Kardashian famous.' He was trying to make a joke. He said, 'Who cares? You had sex. Everyone's done it. Unfortunately, you're just in the public eye, right?'

"He was like, 'It is what it is. You've got to suck it up. It's going to hurt for a little bit and people are going to make fun of you for forever. But I just want you to know that I'm still proud of you and I'm not disappointed.' He instantly changed the way I was feeling because I was very down. It was bad. I was ready to f***ing end it all. It was just the most morifying experience."

"I spoke on the phone with Mark Carrano, and I was like, 'I'm going to lose my job. This is it too,'" Paige said. "But they were like, 'Listen, it's not your fault.' That's why I will never talk s**t about them, at least publicly. They were so supportive and they were like, 'We'll get through it. We'll try to get as much off the internet as possible.'"

These days Paige doesn't let the incident bother her, save for one thing that involves her family and friends.

"The only thing I don't like about it and it's annoying that I'm even going to bring it up, but I hate that they send it to my family all the time to get at them," Paige said. "That's what they'll do at this point. Even to my boyfriend. He'll get it sent to him because it's just fans that don't want to see me or him happy.

"They'll send it to anyone that's close to me like, 'This is your girlfriend. This is your daughter.' I'm just like, 'Who cares dude? What, are you a f***ing virgin? It happens.' So yeah. I got bullied relentlessly, it was f***ing awful. The bullying was starting to get me crazy to the point that I was cutting myself. I never thought I'd be a cutter, but I did, and it was f***ing awful and I wish I hadn't done it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription