Chris Dickinson Lashes Out At Online Critics: 'I Have Every Right To Defend Myself'

Chris Dickinson is one wrestler who is no stranger to criticism. Though Dickinson currently sits at over an 8.00 on Cagematch, he's recently fallen under criticism across social media following the April abuse allegations from independent wrestler and ex-girlfriend Christina Von Eerie and his ensuing lawsuit against her. After months of silence on the subject, Dickinson has decided to throw his two cents into the conversation.

The 35-year-old wrestler prefaced his post by claiming his critics were "weaponized by my accusers to hate, attack, [and] abandon critical thinking." He then asked if they would like him to "plead [his] innocence in imaginary Twitter Court." Dickinson further noted he can provide evidence — from "private information" to "screen shots" — to combat his allegations, but he says "it will not help me at all." And on top of Von Eerie's allegations, Dickinson was also accused of abuse by a woman named McKaila Coulter.

"There's so many details conveniently left out of my accusers individual stories," said Dickinson. In April, Coulter claimed that "He doesn't want his partner to be more successful than him. If something bad happens to him, it's not his fault. It's ours." According to Dickinson, however, these stories include, "a mass of contradiction, fabrication of the truth, embellishment, and lies."

"My silence is not an admission of guilt, this lawsuit isn't an admission of guilt, I am not bullying anyone into anything." Dickinson said on the recent defamation lawsuit filed against his accusers. "I have every right to defend myself," he further added, concluding with a message of thanks to his supporters.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.