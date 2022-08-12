Christina Von Eerie Issues Statement On Chris Dickinson's Defamation Lawsuit

The #Speaking Out movement, which saw a plethora of brave individuals share allegations of misconduct in pro wrestling ranging from sexual assault to emotional abuse, dominated the headlines in the summer of 2020 and rocked many promotions. While the movement flushed many bad eggs out of the business upon evidence being provided, the movement's impact is still being felt today, and new allegations are still being brought to light.

One of the most recent cases involves independent wrestler Chris Dickinson, who was accused of domestic abuse by two females earlier this year. One of the females in question, who posted their spine-chilling story about Dickinson on social media, was fellow independent wrestler Christina Von Eerie. Eerie claimed that Dickinson was abusive towards her, physically and verbally, which prompted a second woman, McKaila Coulter, to follow up with a similar story days later, though Coulter never mentioned Dickinson by name. Dickinson denied the allegations, claiming they were "false" and "hurtful," but he immediately pulled himself from a scheduled booking at a Game Changer Wrestling event and, according to Cagematch, has only wrestled two matches since the allegations came to light — one for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and one for Squash A Jobber Wrestling in Italy. While he might be largely gone from the wrestling scene, however, Dickinson's new response to Von Eerie and Coulter has come in the courts.