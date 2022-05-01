As noted yesterday, Chris Dickinson pulled out of Saturday’s GCW In Too Deep event, following domestic abuse allegations against him by independent wrestler Christina Von Eerie. You can see those original accusations in their entirety at this link.

Now, a second woman has come forward on social media claiming that she was also abused by Dickinson when they were in a relationship together. She hopes that sharing these allegations will help legitimize the first story shared by Von Eerie.

“I wasn’t sure about doing this. I’m scared. I’m anxious. I don’t know Christina. I’ve never met her. I’ve heard a lot about her. I am scared to share my story but I can’t sit there and watch her get called a liar when I know everything she said about him is 100% true.

“Reading what she posts triggered many emotions for me. Sadness. Anger. Validation. I could hear his voice in that vicious tone he speaks. There were so many similarities in her story to what I went through. Including all his thoughts on females in wrestling. He would brag about ruining Christina’s career. ‘I’ll ruin you like I ruined her, you are nothing without me.’ He didn’t like me being involved with anything wrestling.

“When we broke up I went MIA on the internet,” the post continues. ” I found he was following me on a secret account – screenshotting things I liked and acting like a friend sent it to him. I felt violated. I couldn’t handle it. Even with him blocked on all social media. I didn’t want him to know about me. When asked about my life I lied and kept it secret for fear of retaliation from him. I did less with wrestling because I was scared to interact with him in person. He doesn’t want his partner to be more successful than him. Anything bad that happens to him isn’t his fault. It’s ours. I was a shell of myself. Rebuilding from years of love bombing followed by mental abuse. On the outside, I looked fine but inside I was slowly dying because I didn’t feel like me anymore.

“I could go on for hours about the amount of fu**ed up things that happened. It took me a long time to understand the level of abuse he did to me. A big reason I never said anything was his family. He has the most amazing family in the world. Kind. Generous. I loved them more than anything. I never wanted to hurt them and it breaks my heart knowing they have to go through any of this. I also think it’s one of his manipulations. He knows we get attached to them and uses it against us.

“I look back now and I can’t believe the vile things I let happen. That I put up with. Yeah, there was some physical stuff but he makes it feel like no big deal. ‘Oh I lightly pushed you into the wall. I just threw a water bottle at you, it’s no big deal, not like I hit you.’ He breaks sh*t all the time. Especially things you care about. The worst thing he does is mental. His mental abuse is real. It’s traumatizing. He knows you love and care about him. He makes you think he just loves you so much that it’s passion. I’m in therapy. I’m trying to have a healthy relationship with someone who isn’t abusive and I am really understanding the trauma he left on me.

“I never thought I’d be this girl. I never thought it could happen to me. It did. I know people on the internet are going to say I am lying. I know he will deny it. I’m sure he may even come out trying to attack me. He used to always say, ‘If I go down, you go down with me.’ Constant threats if I was to speak about what he would do to me. But I know what’s real. My story is real. Her story is real. Any other girl that he has done harm to. I believe you. I know he has a file of any girl he’s been involved with that has ‘photos’ to use against them (Totally normal right).”

She continues on saying she wants to create awareness for any other victims of Chris’ alleged abuse and provides hotline numbers to call if needed. She then signs the post as “Another former partner.”

Dickinson’s only response to any allegations against him was posted this past Friday, with him claiming the original statements against him are false.

I have made the decision to pull myself off of Saturday’s GCW event in Atlantic City. I do not want to serve as a distraction to my peers. The accusations made about me by a former partner are false, and contain multiple defamatory allegations that will be addressed in due time. I do not wish to engage in public discourse on this matter. Instead, I will pursue all legal options afforded to me in an effort to clear my name.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

