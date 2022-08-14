Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion.

During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.

"I'm so excited and happy for her because she is an absolute superstar," said Rodriquez. "The things that girl does and the way that she just moves and walks with confidence. I learned so much from her just by being under her wing for so long. You know what, I mean, she's been just a big part of my career as well. So seeing her on 'Raw' just makes me absolutely happy. Am I a little bit sad that she's not on 'SmackDown?' Yes, but you know what she's out there, and she's killing it. Maybe somewhere down the road, we will reunite at some point. I hope."

While Kai and Rodriguez held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles twice during their time at "NXT," and won the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Rodriguez made her main roster debut on the April 8 edition of "SmackDown" during a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton.