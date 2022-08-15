Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From WWE Live Events Due To Injury

2022 has been rather unkind to pro wrestlers, putting the best of the best on the shelf for extended periods due to injuries. And just when you thought the injury bug was preparing to recede, it has threatened to raise its ugly head (or in this case, its back) yet again. According to multiple reports, Drew McIntyre is working through a lower back injury, which is why he was pulled from WWE's live events at Atlantic City, NJ, and Salisbury, MD, over the weekend.

The story was first broken by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, who reported that McIntyre is currently dealing with "a lower back issue causing him soreness." Subsequently, news outlets such as PWInsider and Fightful Select would confirm the report. Fortunately, all the reports noted that McIntyre isn't expected to undergo surgery, his advertised match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle is still on the table, and the decision to pull him from the live events is considered a precautionary move.

However, fans on social media are speculating whether the injury could alter WWE's creative plans going into the match in Cardiff, Wales. Although Reigns is still the odds-on favorite to retain his unified world title, there's been talk that McIntyre could be the man to dethrone the Tribal Chief in front of 70,000+ fans in his home nation of the United Kingdom. If that had indeed been the plan, WWE's top brass could be forced to call an audible and keep the belts on Reigns, especially if they believe McIntyre's injury would require surgery at some point in the future.

McIntyre is still expected to work the next two episodes of "WWE SmackDown" in the lead-up to Clash at the Castle on September 3.This past Friday, he called out the returning Karrion Kross for blindsiding him with a vicious attack the previous week, promising to send Kross "back to the dungeon he crawled out of." Scarlett then walked down to the ring, distracting McIntyre enough to be jumped by The Usos. The segment led to a McIntyre/Usos handicap match, which was later changed to a tag team bout also including Madcap Moss, with McIntyre and Moss getting the win.