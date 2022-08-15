WWE Raw Preview (8/15): First-Time Clash For United States Championship

Tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the nation's capital, Washington, DC, and a first time clash between two veterans of the locker room will take place at the Capital One Arena.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles, the first time the pair have collided in a one-on-one match in any company. The All Mighty successfully defended the gold last week on "WWE Raw" against Ciampa, and he will now face The Phenomenal One, who will be looking to capture the United States Championship for the fourth time in his illustrious career.

In addition to that blockbuster bout, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament will continue. The team of Alexa Bliss and Asuka will square off against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, with the winners advancing to the next round. The tournament got underway last week and saw the teams of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez progress to the next stage. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has been vacant since May after Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the company following a creative dispute with then-WWE chairman, Vince McMahon.

Also announced for tonight's show, Riddle will give an exclusive interview to provide an update on the future of his in-ring career. In recent weeks, The Original Bro has recently been on the receiving end of beatings from The Bloodline and Seth "Freakin" Rollins — the man he was scheduled to face at SummerSlam until the match was pulled — and he has not competed in a match since the July 25 episode of "WWE Raw." Riddle's RK-Bro tag team partner, Randy Orton, is currently sidelined with a back injury, but no further information has been provided in regard to when The Viper will return, leaving the former WWE United States Champion to go at it alone in the meantime.