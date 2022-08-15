Road Dogg Talks About Shane McMahon Potentially Returning To WWE

Here comes the money? According to Road Dogg, probably not. When the topic of a possible Shane McMahon return to WWE was broached on this week's "You Oughta Know" podcast, Dogg had a simple answer, "I don't think so." Without explicit knowledge of what happened to cause Shane's exit from the company, Dogg said "it seemed that something went down that was not cool," noting that it was likely "the final straw."

"It's going to be interesting to see if there's some saber-rattling about ownership or leadership or any of the above," Dogg speculated, "but I don't think you'll see Shane McMahon. I could be wrong." Dogg's co-host went on to ask about Shane's relationship with his sister, and current Chairwoman & Co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon. "When I saw them interact they were just like any other brother or sister," Dogg said. "They take the piss out of each other. They have fun. They have things that they'll both remember that they'll say and laugh."

While Dogg believed that they were like any brother or sister, he notes that he only saw them publicly. "I don't know if they argued like 'I should get the company or you should get the company' or whatever. I don't know all that. That's behind closed doors. Their relationship was very brother — very sibling — you know what I mean?" Shane has not been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble in January. Reports said that Shane was unprofessional at the event and that lead to a falling out with his own father, who was heard saying Shane would "never get another pop" in the company again (via Fightful Select). McMahon's father Vince has since retired from his corporate and creative duties in WWE due to investigations into hush money payments made to former female employees (via Wall Street Journal).