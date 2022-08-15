Brian Gewirtz Opines On The 'Fresh Car Smell' Triple H's Creative Leadership Brings To WWE

This summer has ushered in a monumental shift for upper management in the WWE. With the resignation of Vince McMahon and the subsequent introduction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque as the head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations for WWE, things are radically changing for the biggest wrestling company in the world. These drastic changes have shocked many members of the WWE, both past and present, with former head writer Brian Gewirtz calling McMahon's retirement "surreal" in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show.

"From just the creative writer mindset of the WWE creative team, this is gonna be really, really interesting now." Gewirtz said to Helwani. The former head writer highlighted the "trial-by-fire" nature of WWE, saying, "No person is greater than the company ... Someone's gotta step up to the table."

Gewirtz's new book, entitled "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," talks about his experience working with Vince McMahon throughout the 2000s and gives him a unique perspective on exactly what McMahon's departure means for the company.