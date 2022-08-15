Bobby Fish Provides Update On Colt Cabana's Dark Order Status

Bobby Fish thinks Colt Cabana is "an OG." Such is his respect for Cabana that it apparently trumps his hatred for The Dark Order, though Cabana might not be among their ranks anymore.

"You know who I do like in the Dark Order," Fish began during a virtual appearance at K&S WrestleFest, "he's not in the Dark Order any longer — I don't believe — is Colt Cabana." Cabana joined Dark Order in 2020, after a lengthy courtship by the AEW stable. Cabana last teamed with the Dark Order in March 2022, in a losing effort against The Butcher & The Blade alongside Alan Angels, but hasn't been seen much with the group after that. Numerous rumors have been flying around since about Cabana's status with AEW and its sibling promotion Ring Of Honor. ROH Owner & AEW President Tony Khan has stated that Cabana will be a major part of Ring of Honor going forward (via Fightful Select), though there is no official confirmation on Cabana's status with Dark Order.

"Great guy, cares about the boys," Fish gushed about Cabana. "One of the OGs of making it work. Like being an independent guy and like knocking it out of the park." Fish went on to praise Cabana for pioneering the space of wrestling podcasting, as Cabana's "Art of Wrestling" podcast blazed a trail for the lucrative space, saying that everyone coming up in the wrestling business should have respect for what Cabana's accomplished. "He didn't really replicate somebody else, even though he does the Dusty elbow," Fish concluded.