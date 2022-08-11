Bobby Fish Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Fish stated that there was a noticeable change when Vince McMahon took over what was then still the "black and gold" incarnation of "NXT" last September. The show quickly evolved into the current "NXT 2.0" brand.

"You make friends with these people over the years and you want to see them in a good work environment and enjoying themselves," Fish said while speaking with Rewind, Recap, Relive. "We certainly all were at that time when we were there and Hunter was the head coach or quarterback or whatever you want to call it. Those things changed and things got a bit wonky there."

Fish says he formed a close bond with Triple H during his time in "NXT" and is excited to see what's in store next for the show.

"I left after my release, so I can't really speak firsthand. There's a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing there that things could return or maybe become something entirely new and different. But under him, I just can't see anything in the wrestling business that he's got a hand in not be successful. I'm obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week."

