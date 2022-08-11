Bobby Fish Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Bobby Fish has revealed his thoughts about Triple H taking over WWE's creative department.
Triple H was named the Head of Creative back in July following the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement and exit from the company. The news followed allegations that McMahon had paid millions of dollars in hush money to former female employees to silence accusations of sexual abuse, harassment, and other misconduct.
Fish began his career in 2002 and wrestled around the indies for a few years before working for Pro Wrestling Noah in 2006. He signed with Ring of Honor in 2012 and formed a long-term partnership with Kyle O'Reilly as the tag team reDRagon.
reDRagon signed with WWE in 2017 and joined the "NXT" brand, along with Adam Cole. They made their debut as a trio at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn III and became known as The Undisputed Era. Fish and O'Reilly won the "NXT" Tag Team Titles twice before Fish was released in August of last year. O'Reilly was released later that same year. Fish headed to AEW and where he made his debut last October. After O'Reilly also signed with AEW, the duo reformed reDRagon and reunited with Cole, who jumped to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view last year.
'I would go to war for him'
Fish stated that there was a noticeable change when Vince McMahon took over what was then still the "black and gold" incarnation of "NXT" last September. The show quickly evolved into the current "NXT 2.0" brand.
"You make friends with these people over the years and you want to see them in a good work environment and enjoying themselves," Fish said while speaking with Rewind, Recap, Relive. "We certainly all were at that time when we were there and Hunter was the head coach or quarterback or whatever you want to call it. Those things changed and things got a bit wonky there."
Fish says he formed a close bond with Triple H during his time in "NXT" and is excited to see what's in store next for the show.
"I left after my release, so I can't really speak firsthand. There's a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing there that things could return or maybe become something entirely new and different. But under him, I just can't see anything in the wrestling business that he's got a hand in not be successful. I'm obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week."
