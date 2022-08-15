Seth Rollins On How Becoming A Dad Led To Him Changing His In-Ring Style

Since arriving on the WWE main roster in 2012, Seth Rollins has taken part in memorable matches of a wide variety. From his king-slaying WrestleMania 33 clash with Triple H to his Hell in a Cell 2022 encounter against an injured yet determined Cody Rhodes, he's consistently brought his A-game no matter his place on the card. In doing so, Rollins has worked a fast-paced, exciting in-ring style that has made him a highlight of WWE programming. Still, as impressive as it is, it's undeniable that it brings with it a lot of risk and wear and tear on the human body.

More so than ever before, Rollins has become more conscious of his work between the ropes and the effect it could have on his well-being down the road. That's because, on December 4, 2020, he and Becky Lynch welcomed their daughter, Roux, into the world, and he doesn't want to make spending time with her difficult. "She's two now, so she's running around like a crazy person, lots of up and downs. I wanna be able to do that stuff with her," Rollins told Metro, noting that his desire to be an active father has led him to play it a bit safer in the ring lately than he has throughout his career.

At the same time, the birth of her daughter has put a lot of pressure on Lynch as a performer too. As she told Metro previously, "You've got this little girl that looks up to you, and you've got to prove to her that she shouldn't be limited by anything," so "The Man" has made it her mission to become a role model for her child. Lynch and Rollins have kept Roux with them as they travel with WWE — undoubtedly trying to be the best parents they can possibly be.