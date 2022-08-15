Booker T On Whether He Would Rather See Bray Wyatt In WWE Or AEW

Of WWE's many recent releases, few were as shocking and disappointing as that of Bray Wyatt. Following a tumultuous few years on "Raw" and "SmackDown," he returned to WWE television in April 2019 after a brief hiatus with a brand new gimmick. He often presented himself as the happy-go-lucky host of the fictional "Firefly Fun House" children's TV program, but it wasn't uncommon for him to lose control to become the grotesque, animalistic "Fiend." This villainous persona brought him plenty of buzz and championship gold, yet on July 31, 2021, it all came to an unceremonious end when Wyatt departed WWE.

In the time since Wyatt left WWE behind, fans have speculated where he may pop up next. Some are hopeful for a WWE return, while others wonder if he plans to appear in AEW. As for WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Booker T, he has seemingly taken a side amid all of the uncertainty surrounding Wyatt. "I'd be up for that 100% to see Bray Wyatt back in the WWE," he said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, positing that Wyatt is likely off enjoying life away from the ring before getting back into wrestling. Whenever he does elect to return — if at all — Booker feels WWE is the best place for "The Fiend."

Wyatt hasn't competed in the squared circle since the second night of WrestleMania 37 in a losing effort against Randy Orton. However, that's not to say that he hasn't had wrestling on his mind since the April 11, 2021 event. Most recently, he made a rare Twitter post in the form of a fascinating write-up about the art of professional wrestling. Naturally, this sent fans into a tizzy as they theorized when and where he could make his return. Time will tell where Wyatt's career goes next, but rest assured that when he does take those long-awaited steps, the internet will know all about it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.