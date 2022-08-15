Ezekiel's 'Dad' And Other Family Members Appear On WWE Raw

One of WWE's most interesting stories from the past several months has been the debut of Elias' "younger brother" Ezekiel, which happened the night after WrestleMania 38.

Since then, Ezekiel has been involved in a storyline with Kevin Owens. On the August 8 episode of "Raw", Owens returned to in-ring action after a two-month absence and brutally attacked Zeke, powerbombing him on the apron. Ezekiel was stretchered out of the arena.

In a follow-up to the vicious attack, we met Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr., who sent a message on this week's show. He stated that if he ever sees him, Owens will get a "piece of my mind."

The appearance of Ernie Jr. also saw several members apparently added to Ezekiel's "family". In a photograph, viewers saw Elias alongside a child, an elderly-looking woman, and another man with a mustache. Ezekiel was also shown in the photo nursing a neck brace and lying in a hospital bed following last week's attack.

Since becoming Ezekiel, the "Raw" superstar hasn't had the best of luck in the win-loss column, dropping his match against Owens at the Hell in a Cell event and losing a qualifying match for the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Many assumed after last week's attack by Owens that this feud was ending, but it appears the story will continue with Ezekiel's father challenging Owens.

Owens also wrestled on the show, taking on Drew McIntyre after the two spit an intense promo on one another ahead of McIntyre's championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. The match ended in a no-contest when The Usos attacked McIntyre, which ended in "The Scottish Psychopath" taking out the team and stating he'll be looking forward to seeing Reigns on Friday's "SmackDown."