Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE In 2015

The year: 2013. The place: WrestleMania XXX. On the 30th anniversary of "The Show of Shows," Rey Mysterio, a former three-time world champion in WWE and a staple of WWE programming since his debut for the company in 2002, was in the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but he wasn't presented as much of a threat. Mysterio was eliminated midway through the match, while Cesaro — now AEW's Claudio Castagnoli — emerged as the winner. It would be Mysterio's last WrestleMania for some time — he left WWE in 2015 after nearly 13 years with the promotion, moving on to new projects with Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, and even a brief appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I left because I was just tired physically, mentally, and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back, and I wanted to retire in the WWE," Rey told The National News. "My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what."

The former WWE Champion made a shocking return to the company as a surprise entrant in the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match. Since coming back, Rey has been featured on the cover of WWE's 2K 2022 video game, had two separate reigns with the United States Championship, and recently held the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles with his real-life son, Dominik Mysterio.

"I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE," Rey said. "Now I know the WWE has always been my home. And not only for me, but for my son as well, and for my family. You know, we've been part of the WWE brand for 20 years. And, it's once you get to know family, you just don't turn away from them."