Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Raise His Eyebrow For The Mummy Returns

Currently one of the most successful actors in the world, there's no doubt that Dwayne Johnson's pro-wrestling accomplishments were a launch pad for his fame. As "The Rock," Johnson made his mark as a wrestler with his significant accomplishments — eight reigns as WWE Champion and two as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Cagematch. But it was Johnson's work as a performer in the pro-wrestling world that made him really catch on with audiences, particularly his catchphrases and signature eyebrow raise, which eventually became known as "The People's Eyebrow."

However, it may surprise many that when Dwayne Johnson made his acting debut in the 2001 film, "The Mummy Returns" as Mathayus of Akkad/The Scorpion King, it was not in Johnson's plans for The People's Eyebrow to be seen on the big screen. Although we did eventually spot the infamous brow in a sequel, Johnson was firm about not deploying it in his debut film.