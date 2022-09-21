Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Raise His Eyebrow For The Mummy Returns
Currently one of the most successful actors in the world, there's no doubt that Dwayne Johnson's pro-wrestling accomplishments were a launch pad for his fame. As "The Rock," Johnson made his mark as a wrestler with his significant accomplishments — eight reigns as WWE Champion and two as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Cagematch. But it was Johnson's work as a performer in the pro-wrestling world that made him really catch on with audiences, particularly his catchphrases and signature eyebrow raise, which eventually became known as "The People's Eyebrow."
However, it may surprise many that when Dwayne Johnson made his acting debut in the 2001 film, "The Mummy Returns" as Mathayus of Akkad/The Scorpion King, it was not in Johnson's plans for The People's Eyebrow to be seen on the big screen. Although we did eventually spot the infamous brow in a sequel, Johnson was firm about not deploying it in his debut film.
The eyebrow wasn't fitting for the first movie
"I was adamant," Dwyane Johnson explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't want to do the eyebrow thing. I didn't think it was fitting. Not for this movie."
Pro-wrestling fans may have been a bit disappointed that Dwayne Johnson didn't pay homage to his Rock persona in "The Mummy Returns," but The People's Eyebrow did make its movie debut one year later in "The Scorpion King," where Johnson had the lead role as the title character.
Although Dwayne Johnson was first seen doing The People's Eyebrow during his time in WWE, Johnson actually began doing it back in his high school days at Freedom High School as a bit. "I used to do it just to piss people off." he revealed during an interview with Cinema; "I would wait for somebody to say hello to me. They would walk down the halls and say, 'Hey, what's going on Dwayne?' And I would be like ..." Johnson then gave The People's Eyebrow to the interviewer.