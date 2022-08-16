Lance Archer Discusses How Backstage Policking Differs In Japan And The United States

A 22 year veteran of the squared circle, AEW star Lance Archer has seen about everything there is to see when it comes to the US wrestling scene and the Japanese wrestling scene. As such, he also knows the difference in politics between the two scenes, which he discussed in an appearance Tuesday on "Busted Open Radio."

"I think the big thing in Japan is it's very heavy on tradition," Archer said. "The guys start out, Japanese boys specifically, though more recently you get guys like Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, who have gone through the full system as Young Lions, as they come up, they get a lot of opportunities that a lot of guys didn't get. It's a respect thing, it's a tradition thing. And I think that's kind of where the politics exist in Japanese wrestling, because it's kind of a structured system. You start here, you move to here, you go to here and keep continuing to go up, depending on how well you do."

As Archer pointed out though, not every talent handles the steps the same way.

"Some guys obviously do better," Archer said. "Okada was a great example of somebody that started in the system, he went to the States, he was very underutilized, badly utilized in his time in TNA, he's brought back to New Japan, and I was here when they first brought him back. They put the rocket ship under his ass. He immediately became a mega star here."