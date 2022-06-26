The G1 Climax is a round-robin tournament that takes place in New Japan each year that includes blocks of wrestlers, with the winner of the g1 receiving a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at WrestleKingdom that following January 4th.

While on “1023 XLC”, former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer discussed representing AEW in the G1 this year.

“It’s amazing for me because of my history there, to have that connection between two companies, to be representing AEW and to be the only one this year representing AEW in a G1 Climax,” Archer stated. “… I’m extremely honored and ready to go there and kick some a**.”

This year, NJPW will have four blocks in the G1 32, with seven wrestlers in each block totaling 28 wrestlers. The blocks will be lettered, as they are every year, only this year instead of just A and B, it will include A, B, C, and D. Archer will take part in the A Block, competing against Bad Luck Fale, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Toru Yano, current IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb, and Kazuchika Okada. The winner of G1 32 will go on to face whoever the Champion is in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Archer previously competed in the 2019 G1 tournament, coming in last place in his block of 10 wrestlers, as he only defeated Will Ospreay, Bad Luck Fale, and EVIL. Archer took losses to his six other opponents which were Kazuchika Okada, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi. Ibushi ended up winning the 2019 G1 but failed to win the World Title at WrestleKingdom that year.

AEW and NJPW have been working together for quite a while now, whether that be with AEW talent going to work at New Japan Strong, NJPW’s American show, or NJPW talent showing up on AEW shows and Pay-Per-Views. AEW and NJPW have a combined Pay-Per-View coming up this Sunday, known as Forbidden Door.

The other blocks in the G1 this year are listed below:

B Block:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White

Tama Tonga

Tomohiro Ishii

Taichi

IWGP Tag Team Champion Great-O-Khan

Chase Owens

SANADA

C Block:

Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion EVIL

Hirooki Goto

Aaron Henare

Hiroshi Tanahashi

D Block:

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay

El Phantasmo

Juice Robinson

David Finlay

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion Yujiro Takahashi

YOSHI-HASHI

Shingo Takagi

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1023 XLC and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]