The G1 Climax is a round-robin tournament that takes place in New Japan each year that includes blocks of wrestlers, with the winner of the g1 receiving a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at WrestleKingdom that following January 4th.
While on “1023 XLC”, former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer discussed representing AEW in the G1 this year.
“It’s amazing for me because of my history there, to have that connection between two companies, to be representing AEW and to be the only one this year representing AEW in a G1 Climax,” Archer stated. “… I’m extremely honored and ready to go there and kick some a**.”
This year, NJPW will have four blocks in the G1 32, with seven wrestlers in each block totaling 28 wrestlers. The blocks will be lettered, as they are every year, only this year instead of just A and B, it will include A, B, C, and D. Archer will take part in the A Block, competing against Bad Luck Fale, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Toru Yano, current IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb, and Kazuchika Okada. The winner of G1 32 will go on to face whoever the Champion is in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Archer previously competed in the 2019 G1 tournament, coming in last place in his block of 10 wrestlers, as he only defeated Will Ospreay, Bad Luck Fale, and EVIL. Archer took losses to his six other opponents which were Kazuchika Okada, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi. Ibushi ended up winning the 2019 G1 but failed to win the World Title at WrestleKingdom that year.
AEW and NJPW have been working together for quite a while now, whether that be with AEW talent going to work at New Japan Strong, NJPW’s American show, or NJPW talent showing up on AEW shows and Pay-Per-Views. AEW and NJPW have a combined Pay-Per-View coming up this Sunday, known as Forbidden Door.
The other blocks in the G1 this year are listed below:
B Block:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White
- Tama Tonga
- Tomohiro Ishii
- Taichi
- IWGP Tag Team Champion Great-O-Khan
- Chase Owens
- SANADA
C Block:
- Tetsuya Naito
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- KENTA
- NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion EVIL
- Hirooki Goto
- Aaron Henare
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
D Block:
- IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay
- El Phantasmo
- Juice Robinson
- David Finlay
- NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion Yujiro Takahashi
- YOSHI-HASHI
- Shingo Takagi
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1023 XLC and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]