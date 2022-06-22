We are just four days away from the first-ever interpromotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view presented by All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. While the card appears somewhat complete, AEW President Tony Khan has suggested there’s more to come.

The event is set to be headlined with a dream match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, fighting for the interim AEW World Championship after an injury sidelined reigning champion CM Punk. However, the match for NJPW’s primary title, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Jay White, has yet to be established, and Khan has now provided an update.

“Tonight, we’re going to find out who [White is] going to defend it against,” Khan explained on Busted Open Radio. “I’m really excited for that match, and excited to find out what’s next for Jay White. I think the fans have a lot to look forward to tonight on Wednesday night Dynamite.”

The man known as “Switchblade” captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW’s Dominion 6.12 at Osaka-jo Hall event on June 12 by defeating Kazuchika Okada, winning this particular version of the gold for the first time in his career (the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship was introduced following the unification of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in 2021). It initially appeared that either “Hangman” Adam Page or Adam Cole (or both) would look to challenge for the title at Forbidden Door, but with White stating on last week’s “Dynamite” that he would face neither of those wrestlers, the stage is set for a new opponent to emerge through the curtain tonight.

In addition to that huge match being revealed, Khan also made it clear on the Sirius XM show that more announcements will be made on tonight’s broadcast from Milwaukee, WI, in relation to Forbidden Door. The AEW head honcho also noted that fans have yet to see a lot of major names from NJPW appear in AEW, but hinted that could change tonight, stating that we will see “more wrestlers and more involvement from New Japan than we’ve seen.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]