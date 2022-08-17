Brian Gewirtz Comments On Whether Seven Bucks Productions Has Been In Talks With MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't been seen on AEW programming in almost three months, but the name "MJF" is still on the tip of the wrestling world's tongue.

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive interview on the day of the release of his new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE." When asked whether MJF had ever been in talks with production company Seven Bucks Promotions, which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia and which employees Gewirtz as senior vice president of creative development, Gewirtz was open to the idea.

"I think he's immensely talented," Gewirtz told Wrestling Inc. senior news editor Nick Hausman. "I would love to work with MJF on something ... We touched base years ago. Literally years ago, and I've been following his career ever since. There has been no active talks of, like, 'Hey, we got the MJF project in development, that's why he's not on AEW.' That is not happening, but if the opportunity presented itself, I would definitely love to explore it."

Gewirtz revealed that he has never seen MJF out of character before, which he enjoys. When it comes to the current MJF situation with AEW, which has seen the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner disappear from television due to an unconfirmed real or scripted conflict with AEW CEO Tony Khan, Gewirtz believes that the whole thing is a work (he'd like it to be, because he wants MJF back on TV) but AEW refusing to mention MJF's name for such a long time now has him wondering.

