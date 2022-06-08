Since Double or Nothing weekend began, MJF’s name has been in the news many times for reasons such as no-showing a meet and greet and dropping a pipebomb on “AEW: Dynamite” last Wednesday.

Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman was the first person to question Tony Khan about the MJF situation during the media scrums following the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. However, Khan immediately declined comment.

While on Busted Open Radio, Khan again declined to comment on the controversy surrounding MJF.

“I can’t comment on that part,” Khan stated. “I would say it was a great night overall.”

Khan then discussed some of the influential Warner Brothers Discovery visitors they had for “AEW Dynamite” this past week.

“It was a big deal to be there with a lot of the top executives from TBS and TNT, including a lot of executives who have come over now in the merger between Warner Brothers and Discovery,” Khan said. “A lot of great folks from Discovery that we’re getting to know now and hosted us and not only attended AEW: Dynamite last week, but threw us a great party afterward.”

Warner Brothers Discovery reportedly issued an edict to remove MJF from promotional work in AEW. MJF has also been removed from AEW’s intros for both their shows on TV, “Dynamite” and “Rampage.”

Prior to cutting the pipebomb promo on “Dynamite,” MJF competed the Sunday prior at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View where he went against Wardlow, who, in the storyline, he kept under contract, not allowing Mr. Mayhem to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The stipulation going into their match was that if Wardlow came out on top, he would be able to join the AEW roster. Wardlow ended up winning the match, delivering 10 powerbombs to the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth.

Wardlow had his first match after being confirmed as “All Elite” this past Wednesday on “Dynamite” against JD Drake on the same episode MJF cut his pipebomb promo which ended with him asking to be fired.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Busted Open Radio” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts