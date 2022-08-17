Triple H Goes Back To Basics When Asked About WWE's New Creative Direction

While Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to shape WWE's creative in a way that he feels it should be done, "The Game" has provided an insight into the thinking behind the scenes on what the process entails. After describing the opportunity as "massive" on WWE's 2022 second quarter earnings call, Levesque went on to say that he's been engaging with the rest of the creative team since his very first day, with it all coming down "to the same thing it has since the beginning, creating characters and putting them in fantastical situations."

Levesque pointed out that this creative refresh is a chance for them to both engage with the stars they have and create new ones. Furthermore, on the call, Levesque revealed that he wants to create more memories that last a lifetime, similar to the jaw-dropping incident at SummerSlam in July – which was the first premium live event led by Levesque – where Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring containing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during their main event encounter.

Levesque assumed the position of WWE's Head of Creative on July 25, replacing former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who retired days prior in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted millions of dollars paid to former employees. In addition to his responsibilities leading the company's onscreen product, "The Game" will also serve as EVP of Talent Relations, a position he took over from John Laurinaitis, who had been let go from WWE due to his involvement in the damning allegations released by The Wall Street Journal into McMahon's conduct. Levesque's wife, Stephanie McMahon, replaced her father as chairman and co-CEO, with Nick Khan taking up the role as co-CEO alongside her.