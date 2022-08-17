Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going

During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."

Although being on the sidelines comes with great agony, Lynch revealed on the same Instagram Live that she is using her free time to finish writing a memoir, something she revealed had been in the pipeline for some time. Lynch disclosed the information on the call with Gewirtz, whose own book "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE" was released this week.

Lynch's last extended time away from WWE came between 2020 and 2021, after announcing she was pregnant live on "Raw" in a segment that saw her hand over the "Raw" Women's Championship to 2020 Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka. After giving birth to her daughter and preparing for a comeback, Lynch would ultimately return at the SummerSlam premium live event the following year, defeating Belair in 27 seconds in an impromptu match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.