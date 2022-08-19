Shawn Michaels Discusses Trying To Find 'Socially Acceptable' Ways To Push The Envelope

Shawn Michaels took over "NXT" as Head of Creative when the show was changed to "NXT 2.0" after Triple H had a massive health scare. Since last September, Michaels has been aiming to entertain fans throughout the world with the product he is now in charge of.

"One of the things that I enjoy about being where I'm at in the business right now, being here in "NXT," which is trying to find what is that next level up pushing that envelope, but doing it in a way that's, you know, I don't know, I guess socially ... acceptable," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels said appearing on "WrestleRant." "[D-Generation X] did encourage a lot of bad stuff, right?" "The one thing I do sort of always say is that ours was a bit more sophomoric," Michaels continued. "Ours was not something that was life-changing or life ruining, it was just kids getting detention."

Michaels and Triple H were of course founding members of D-Generation X during the Attitude Era, a stable that has since made its way into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Triple H, Michaels, Road Dogg, Chyna, Billy Gunn, and others, would take part in segments that may not have aged well by today's standards, however, back then, there was not much backlash. One such segment that would be highly unlikely to take place today is when D-X was feuding with the Nation of Domination in 1998 and part of D-X came out in blackface to mock the African American faction. That, along with several other segments from the same period, has since been removed from WWE Network content on Peacock.

