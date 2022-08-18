Spoiler: Claudio Castagnoli's Next ROH World Title Challenger Revealed

After a successful title defense against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW's "Battle Of The Belts III" earlier this month, Claudio Castagnoli's next opponent for the ROH World Championship has been revealed.

*SPOILERS BELOW*

During the tapings for the 8/19 "AEW Rampage" at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta came out to the ring for an advertised promo segment. According to PWInsider, Castagnoli gave major props to WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for helping train him to become a pro wrestler, and for inspiring him to enter the business. As noted earlier, Steamboat was in attendance as the special timekeeper for the "House of Dragons" special episode of "AEW Dynamite" which was held live at the same arena in Charleston earlier in the night.

After praising Steamboat, Castagnoli issued an open challenge to anyone in the AEW locker room for a title match on next week's show in Cleveland, Ohio. This promoted Dustin Rhodes to come out and accept the challenge. The announcers then confirmed Castagnoli vs. Rhodes for the ROH World Title for the 8/26 episode of "AEW Rampage" on TNT.

This will be Castagnoli's second title defense since he defeated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23.

Other matches that were taped for the 8/19 "AEW Rampage" include TrustBusters vs. Best Friends in a first-round Trios Titles Tournament match, the returning Penelope Ford vs. Athena, FTW Champion Hook vs. Zack Clayton, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory vs. Private Party.