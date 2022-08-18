Tony Nese Blames Jon Moxley For Denying AEW Fans A Big Reveal On Dynamite

Fans would have been treated to a Tony Nese match on "AEW Dynamite" this week, until Jon Moxley crashed the party. The Premier Athlete has teased that he was going to face a debuting star on Twitter, although nothing was ever hyped up beforehand — which is Tony Khan's usual behavior for any debuting talent. He said, "You all would be very disappointed and maybe even outraged if you found out who was supposed to debut against me on "Dynamite" last night. And now, because of Mox, that opportunity might never come again."

Ultimately, no match took place as the Interim AEW World Champion opted to jump the former WWE Superstar from behind, attacking him during his entrance to stop the expected match. Instead, Moxley got into the ring and called out CM Punk to have their title unification match right there and then after the two of them exchanged words during the opening segment. While the match did not take place, Punk was more than happy to head back to ringside to have another confrontation with Moxley, leading to them being pulled apart by security.

While it remains to be seen if fans will get to see the planned Nese match in the future, they will not have to wait long to watch Punk and Moxley collide. Despite expectations that it would be taking place in the main event of AEW's All Out pay-per-view, the company announced that the title unification match will be happening next week on "AEW Dynamite."