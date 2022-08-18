Thunder Rosa Comments On The Tone Sasha Banks And Naomi Set Walking Out Of WWE

Thunder Rosa may be in AEW, but she has paid attention to one of the biggest WWE stories of the year: Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the May 16th edition of "Monday Night Raw."

"She made that statement and it paid off for her, but for some people it wouldn't pay off because they don't have that status," Thunder Rosa said while on "1140 AM." "When you have that option, and you can make that statement, go for it, because that's going to really set the tone for a lot of other people."

Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to take part in a six-woman match, where the winner would go on to face Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. This would not pan out, as just about the time "Raw" began, Banks and Naomi set their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, and walked out. The duo was then indefinitely suspended from the organization and have not been seen on WWE programming since.

WWE have since released a statement on the walking out of the former "SmackDown" Women's Champions and Michael Cole said that Banks and Naomi had "let us all down" by their actions. There have been rumors swirling that Banks and Naomi may be on their way back to WWE, but they are yet to make their returns.

Banks and Naomi have since made public appearances outside of WWE, as the two were at the premiere of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" in Los Angeles, California a few days ago.

