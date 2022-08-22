Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Discuss How Much Input They Have In Their WWE Promos

Recently, real-life wrestling couple, and "WWE Raw" Superstars, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Brian Gewirtz' Instagram Story. During the time they spent talking with the former WWE lead writer Lynch and Rollins, who have been known to be very skilled on the microphone when cutting promos, discussed how much input they have had on their promos. Gewirtz asked if the two were given papers and had to worry about reciting the promos word for word.

"Thankfully, for me, it's not like that," Lynch said. It's not like that for this guy [Rollins] either."

Lynch, hasn't been seen since the "Raw" following SummerSlam, where she lost her title match against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Lynch cut one of her most well-received promos since her return to WWE and acknowledged she'd be taking time off to recover from an injury. She solidified her face turn, while also getting the crowd fired up for the night.

While yes, Lynch and Rollins are trusted to speak on their own when on the mic, Lynch also revealed that there is some creative input.

"Sometimes there will be lines in it, that you have to hit," Lynch said.

The former champion added that a lot of the lines the talent are required to hit are ones you wouldn't expect the stars to say. Lynch explained that talents who write their own promos also work with their writer to make the promo ready for TV.

"But we have enough equity. We've gotten enough trust to where, you know, we get to write our own promos, but it's usually a collaborative process."

