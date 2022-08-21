Brian Gewirtz On Stephanie McMahon Asking Him Why He Didn't Write WWE Promos For Triple H

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Triple H has brought a new feel to the WWE since taking over as Head of Creative, a leadership role he's never embarked on throughout his legendary career in pro wrestling. During his decades of work with the WWE, the son-in-law of Vince McMahon spent countless hours working behind the scenes while also presenting himself as one of the biggest WWE stars on weekly television.

One person with experience working with and for Triple H is former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, whom Wrestling Inc. interviewed on the day of the release of his new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE." Gewirtz described what it was like working with Triple H when he was still active in the ring, stating that he got in trouble for not confronting the former world champion to work with him.

"My relationship with Hunter got much much better as the years went by," Gewirtz said. "I think there was a level of mutual respect and then Triple H looking up going, 'That guy's still here? Guess there must be something going on correct with him.' When I first started I was admittedly intimidated by him. I didn't work with him that much, in fact as far as I knew, no writer was assigned to him, he would always go off and do his thing.

"Meanwhile, I was working with the people who were constantly insulting his character. He was the heel, I was working with the baby faces and it was like one of those deals where I always assumed Triple H – he's got it because he does his own thing."