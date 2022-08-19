Shotzi Claims Liv Morgan Got AEW Star Fired From WWE

Shotzi is currently trending on Twitter for suggesting that Liv Morgan got her former Riott Squad stablemate, Ruby Soho, fired from the WWE, and that the SmackDown Women's Champion is currently faking an injury.

"mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA. stop the act you're not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce," Shotzi wrote on Twitter while responding to a tweet from Morgan.

Although the two women were clearly in character, and hyping up their scheduled match for Friday's "WWE SmackDown," things seemed to get out of hand when Shotzi blamed Morgan for Soho getting released by WWE in June 2021.

Shotzi made the claim after Morgan asked her to read "The Insecure Girl's Handbook" for the next time she decides to deactivate her Twitter.

"Is this what you read after you got ruby fired?" Shotzi asked Morgan. "Look at @YaOnlyLivvOnce trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over!"

Morgan would respond with an emphatic "You're DONE" before sharing a photo of Soho with the caption, "The superior green-haired tattooed girl."

Soho herself has yet to respond to the heated back-and-forth exchange between Morgan and Shotzi.

Over the past few weeks, Morgan has been seen with an arm brace on "SmackDown," selling injuries she suffered at the hands of Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. According to Fightful Select, Morgan's injury is a work and part of an elaborate storyline also involving Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the latter of whom she will wrestle at the Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.