Liv Morgan was seen wearing an arm brace during her interview segment on “SmackDown” this past Friday, which prompted fans to wonder if she suffered a legitimate injury in her match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Turns out, Morgan’s injury is a work, and part of her ongoing storyline involving Rousey and Shayna Baszler. According to Fightful Select, WWE’s prop department actually brought in the arm brace for the SmackDown Women’s Champion to wear on Friday’s show. At this point, it’s unknown if Morgan will continue to sell the injury ahead of her SmackDown Women’s Title defense against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

WWE has also been teasing the involvement of Rousey in the lead-up to the Morgan vs. Baszler match. As seen below, Morgan asked Shayna to tell her friend “hey” through a tweet over the weekend.

I know how legit you are Shayna so bring your best, please.. I can’t wait to pin you too. Tell your friend the champ says hey 👋 https://t.co/8DnM2HJugq — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 6, 2022

Morgan suffered the kayfabe injury in a post-match beatdown at the hands of Rousey at SummerSlam. Most of the match, which lasted 4 minutes and 34 seconds, was built around Rousey inflicting damage on Morgan’s arm. In a controversial finish, Morgan tapped out to Rousey’s Armbar but stood up momentarily to plant the challenger’s shoulders on the mat for a pinfall victory. After the match, an irate Rousey proceeded to destroy both Morgan and the referee, turning heel in the process.

The controversial finish led to fans in Greenville, SC chanting “you tapped out” at Morgan this past Friday. Morgan would react by temporarily losing her composure, saying “I appreciate you calling me out on my s–t” on live television. Kayla Braxton later referenced the moment via social media, calling out the WWE Universe for disrespecting the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

For those wondering why I looked annoyed – I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks! 🤫 https://t.co/Fdl5kdMeUZ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 6, 2022

Rhea Ripley also blasted the “fickle” WWE fandom for booing Morgan last Friday.

Morgan also seemed to address the booing through a tweet, as seen below.

I love it all 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/ZoL4RsansX — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 6, 2022

While Baszler, Rousey and others continue to refer to Morgan as a #PaperChampion, there is also a strong portion of the WWE fanbase firmly behind Morgan’s title run. As per early betting odds, Liv Morgan is favored to retain over Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts