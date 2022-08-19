Miro And Former WrestleMania Host Set To Take Part In Upcoming Celebrity Basketball Match

The basketball world is set to meet the Redeemer as former TNT Champion Miro is set to take part in the Big 3 Celebrity Game on Sunday, August 21, which will air on CBS on Sunday, September 4 – the same day as AEW's All Out, alongside a variety of other celebrities.

Another name that wrestling fans will be familiar with, and is captaining Team Webull, who are being coached by Ice Cube, is former WWE WrestleMania 36 host and 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski.

Many other celebrities have also been announced by Big 3:

Wallo and Gillie (Barstool Sports Podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game)

Ozuna (Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award Winning, Sony Latin Recording Artist)

Vernon Davis (Super Bowl Champion, NFL Great)

Crissa Jackson (Former Harlem Globetrotter)

NLE Choppa (Platinum Warner Bros Recording Artist)

Matt James (The Bachelor)

Miro (AEW Wrestler)

Miky Woodz (Platinum Recording Artist)

Chris Haynes (NBA Reporter)

Miro took to Twitter in order to give his feelings on the upcoming basketball game, stating, "God's favorite post up player is in the Big 3 Celebrity game. Try to back me down and get Redeemed."

When it comes to his in-ring work right now, Miro is currently feuding with the House Of Black, but there have been rumblings that he is unhappy with his booking right now after liking a tweet that claimed he was used better in WWE.