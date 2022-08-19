Kairi Sane Pulled From Stardom Show Due To COVID-19

After five months of working her way back up the ranks of World Wonder Ring Stardom, this weekend seemed poised to be all about KAIRI. The former WWE star, who has gone undefeated since returning to Stardom in March, was scheduled to challenge Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship this Saturday at the promotion's at Stardom x Stardom event, but a wrench has been thrown into those plans in the form of an ongoing pandemic.

Late Tuesday evening, both KAIRI and Stardom announced that she would be unable to compete at this weekend's event after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I have just been diagnosed as positive for a new type of coronavirus after being tested for a high fever of 39 degrees Celsius," KAIRI tweeted.

"KAIRI will miss this weekend's Stardom x Stardom ppv event due to poor physical condition," Stardom tweeted. "We apologize for changes to the card, and thank you for understanding."

No details were provided regarding how much time KAIRI will miss, or if Stardom will reschedule her title match with Kamitani for a later date. Had the match taken place, KAIRI would've sought to reclaim a title she had previously held from May 2016 to May 2017, which she successfully defended eight times before falling to Mayu Iwatani.

Despite KAIRI's absence, Kamitani will still be in action this weekend, defending her championship against Himeka. It will be the high flyer's ninth defense of the championship since she defeated Tam Nakano for the title at Stardom Dream Queendom.