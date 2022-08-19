Karrion Kross And Scarlett Comment On Triple H Bringing Them Back To WWE

"It's really hard to find the words, to want something so bad and then to have to accept that that's maybe not a reality anymore," Karrion Kross said on the latest edition of "After The Bell."

Kross and his wife, Scarlett, spoke to Corey Graves about their release from and surprise return to WWE and how it came together. "One day to get a call out of the blue and to be offered everything you were striving for," Kross said, "it's pretty incredible."

"It was the easiest decision," Scarlett chimed in. "When Hunter called us, he was the best boss we've ever had, so it was a complete no-brainer. No other company has ever compared to it, so we definitely trust him."

According to Kross, Scarlett felt "respected and heard" by Triple H, with Scarlett herself adding that she always "felt respected and heard by Hunter, bit more so now."

"Sometimes as a woman you feel very shut down talking to the boss about certain ideas," Scarlett continued. "Hunter is always there, a text away. We just messaged him yesterday with certain ideas."

Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE on August 5th, attacking Drew McIntyre and taunting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kross said that the couple had stayed in contact with Triple H since their November 2021 release.

"It feels great to have that kind of relationship with the boss," Scarlett confirmed. "Who is accessible that way, and who you actually feel [loves wrestling.]" She referred to the new vibe backstage as "refreshing and easy."

"Ideas are accepted," Kross agreed, following up with some advice for other talent. "This is the place. You're gonna want to be here."