Kevin Owens Indicates He's In Montreal For WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens might be a proud son of Quebec, Canada, but he sure seems to want people to know that he's in the Bell Centre tonight.

The former WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter to share a photo taken from directly under the jumbotron at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the site of tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." No caption or hashtag accompanied the photo.

Owens lost to Drew McIntyre via disqualification on this past Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," after The Usos attacked The Scottish Warrior. The week before, he sent Ezekiel to a medical facility with a gruesome beatdown. Outside of an untelevised dark match back in May against Cody Rhodes, Owens has not wrestled on "SmackDown" since January of this year, when he teamed with Seth Rollins in a successful tag match against The Usos. Owens is not currently being promoted for tonight's episode of "SmackDown."

Also currently scheduled for tonight's "SmackDown" the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament continues as the "NXT" tandem of Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will replace Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in their first-round match against Natalya & Sonya Deville. Also Sheamus, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn to determine the number one contender to Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also set to address his opponent at next month's WWE Clash at the Castle event, Drew McIntyre, with the newly-returned Karrion Kross haunting the proceedings after his vicious attack on McIntyre two weeks ago.