Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative

Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.

According to Edge, the new creative direction under Triple H has the locker room buzzing. "I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see 'lets see how this goes.'" Edge notes that with 25 years of equity with the company, he's already afforded plenty of creative input, but he's excited that it now appears that kind of input will be granted "locker room wide."

"I know Paul looks at things like a fan because he is a fan, just like I am." Edge said. "That means that you're now booking things that from a fan perspective," which Edge says is more than just putting together good matches. "It's bringing back Karrion Kross. It's bringing back Dakota. It's a really fun time to be involved in the company. It's a transition and it's different but different's fun."