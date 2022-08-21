Backstage News On Producers For This Past Week's WWE Raw And SmackDown

Who are the magicians behind-the-scenes that helped the WWE stars structure their matches for TV this week? For those interested, the producers for the 8/15 "Raw" and the 8/19 "SmackDown" have been revealed in a new report from Fightful Select.

For "Raw," Petey Williams produced the Judgment segment and the match between Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles, while it was Shawn Daivari who produced Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.

Adam Pearce was the producer for Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Miz & Ciampa, and Michael Hayes produced the promo between Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The Riddle interview and Seth Rollins segment were produced by Jason Jordan and the Veer squash match was produced by Kenny Dykstra. Molly Holly produced the Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai match and Chris Parks produced the main event between Theory and Dolph Ziggler.

For "SmackDown," Jason Jordan produced the segment with Ronda Rousey getting arrested, the "SmackDown" post-show match between Riddle and Kevin Owens, and the dark match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ridge Holland. It was also noted in the report that Jordan produced the angle with The Usos being caught up at the border since Friday's "SmackDown" was in Montreal.

Petey Williams produced Toxic Attraction vs. Sonya Deville & Natalya, while Molly Holly produced the match between "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Shotzi.

Both Michael Hayes and Shane Helms were the producers for the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Title Contender match. Hayes also produced the Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face, while Helms worked on the Hit Row segment.

It was also noted that Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin was filmed for "Main Event" and the match was produced by Molly Holly. The other "Main Event" match, Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, was produced by Kenny Dykstra.