Queen Zelina Announced For Upcoming Peacock WWE Special

WWE has announced a brand new episode of "Table For 3" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, August 26 featuring Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. The episode is being titled 'Table For 3: Generation Now,' with the focus being on a trio of wrestlers who are making a name for themselves right now, and will feature them discussing their careers and sharing stories. All three of them have enjoyed success of varying degrees in WWE, with Belair the current "Raw" Women's Champion, while Ripley is a member of Judgment Day, and Queen Zelina was the first ever Queen Of The Ring winner.

Both Ripley and Belair are regularly featured on "Raw," with the latter currently feuding with Bayley's new faction. Meanwhile, Ripley's Judgment Day are busy working against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, as well as contending with their scorned former leader Edge. On the other hand, Vega has not competed in a televised match since losing to Belair on the April 11 episode of "Raw," as she has been out of action with an injury that required surgery.

WWE brought back "Table For 3" earlier this year with an episode featuring Chad Gable, Otis, and Kurt Angle after a lengthy break, with the last episode before that airing in December 2019. Right now the popular series is in its sixth season, with the latest batch featuring episodes involving The Hurt Business, Bone Street Krew, and a combination of Carmella, Dana Brooke, and R-Truth.