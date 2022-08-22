Bully Ray Addresses How Vince McMahon Would Handle CM Punk And Adam Page's Backstage Heat

Former WWE superstar Bully Ray has a direct solution as to how to settle any backstage heat between CM Punk and Hangman Page. Speaking on Monday's "Busted Open Radio" the WWE Hall Of Famer put the responsibility at the very top when it comes to making sure the story stays in the ring and not behind the curtain.

"This is up to Tony Khan now," Ray said. "He holds the pencil. It's up to him to get these people in a room and first and foremost, help to iron out every difference and set the record straight and go, 'Guys, we're doing business here. Our business is in the best interest of anybody, not just one person. We can't go into business for ourselves.'"

"Mark, you know what I'm talking about," Ray said, referring to his fellow former WWE star Mark Henry, who was also on the show. "If a similar situation like this goes down in the WWE, you get sat down quickly." Ray noted that in WWE, such a sit-down would be done by someone high up, if not by Vince McMahon himself.

"It's very easy to fix this crack as ownership, as top guy, you sit everybody down. Or maybe this goes down to a senior member of the locker room," Ray recommended, citing names like Henry, William Regal, Dean Malenko, and Billy Gunn.