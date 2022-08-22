Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.

Edge's match with Priest has been building since WrestleMania 38 this past April, when the two became aligned and formed the first version of The Judgment Day. They would later add Rhea Ripley to their ranks at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event and make it clear that they would keep expanding further. Upon the acquisition of Finn Balor to the faction, The Judgment Day turned their backs on their founder Edge, and set the stage for the slow-burning feud that has transpired. As for Phoenix, she is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and is remembered for the focus she brought to in-ring competition during a time when WWE women's wrestling wasn't highlighted as prominently as it is today.