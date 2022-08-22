WWE Raw Preview (8/22): Trish Stratus Returns, Edge In Action

WWE will take over the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tonight with the latest installment of "WWE Raw." The episode, which will be the first episode of "Raw" to take place at the venue since August 2019, will have an added Canadian flavor, with two Ontario-born WWE Hall of Famers advertised to be in the house.

It has been confirmed that seven-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus will be appearing, though her role on the show has yet to be determined. Toronto is Stratus' hometown, so she will no doubt receive a warm welcome back from fans in attendance. Notably, Stratus last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2019, losing to Charlotte Flair in a match that also took place at Scotiabank Arena.

The second Canadian-born WWE Hall of Famer who will be appearing is the "Rated R Superstar" Edge, who will be competing in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010, when he defeated his longtime tag team partner, Christian, who is currently competing in AEW. Edge is set to go one-on-one with Damian Priest tonight as the former WWE Champion get his hands on his former Judgment Day teammate after being viciously expelled from the group in June.

Lastly, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue tonight as Alexa Bliss and Asuka battle Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, with the victors booking their place in the finals. The winning team will meet either Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction or Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.