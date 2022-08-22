Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's WWE Raw

With WWE's latest tour of Canada underway, tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is taking place live from Toronto. It will be the first time the WWE has visited Toronto since before the COVD-19 pandemic hit, with their last event in the city being SummerSlam 2019. We already knew the show we will see women's tag team action in the latest tournament match for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championshop, Trish Stratus' return to WWE for the first time in two years, and a match between Damien Priest and Edge — Stratus and Edge are both Toronto natives. Now, Fightful has revealed more information about tonight's broadcast.

According to Fightful, several extras are set to appear tonight as a riot police squad, with one source believing that story has to do with Dexter Lumis, who was released earlier this year but has seemingly made his way back to WWE. Over the past couple of weeks, fans have seen Lumis invade "Raw," and he's even sent a love letter to Indi Hartwell on "NXT 2.0." It's believed the police force will act as a barricade between Lumis and the arena — it's unknown if any other wrestlers will be involved in tonight's angle, but it's suspected from his recent appearances that Lumis is targeting AJ Styles.

Fightful also named some wrestlers who are in Toronto but have yet to be announced for the show, including Riddle, The Miz, the Street Profits, MVP and Omos, Alpha Academy, Theory, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.