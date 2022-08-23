Current AEW Champion Reacts To Johnny Gargano Coming 'Home' To WWE

Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" delivered for another consecutive week, something that's become commonplace since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as head of the creative team for the company. But while the show seems to have gotten better across the board, the big news continues to be the returns — in this case, the return of a WWE star known to have a great relationship with Levesque: Johnny Gargano. Since Gargano returned to WWE television on the red brand, social media has been lighting up with reactions from people all over the industry. That includes AEW stars like Swerve Strickland, one of Gargano's rivals during their mutual time in "NXT."

"Johnny's home," Strickland wrote on Twitter.

Fans of the black-and-gold version of "NXT" will recall Swerve and Gargano doing bsattle in a match at the Great American Bash special in 2020, a match Gargano won. Gargano himself also took to Twitter and reacted to his return, writing to the fans, "I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise!"

"Johnny Wrestling" already had a stellar career before arriving on WWE's main roster full-time — he's a 3-time "NXT"North American Champion (the only person in history to achieve that feat), a former "NXT" Champion, and a former "NXT" Tag Team Champion alongside Tommaso Ciampa. He was the first man in "NXT" history to be recognized as a triple crown champion after capturing all three belts in "NXT." On the independent scene, he's been a titleholder in notable promotions like CHIKARA, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Dragon Gate USA/EVOLVE Wrestling, and various others throughout his 17-year career.